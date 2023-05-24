May 24, 2023 / 05:20PM GMT

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Thanks for joining us. Welcome to the 51st Annual JPMorgan TMC Conference. My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the communications and media space. And I'm pleased to welcome David Gandler, CEO and Founder of fuboTV. David, thanks for joining us.



David Gandler - fuboTV Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystNice to see you. I wanted to start with the changes to the product in the last few months. Take us through the process. You dropped AMC. You added RSNs. You've raised the prices. Just what's been the sort of the driving force behind that, where you want to get to rather than in each individual small piece?- fuboTV Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & DirectorRight. So if you think about the history of the company -- would you like some water?