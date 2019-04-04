HB Fuller Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 04, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2019 H.B. Fuller Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer of H.B. Fuller. Mr. Owens, please go ahead.



James J. Owens - H.B. Fuller Company - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. I am Jim Owens, President and CEO, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm joined today by Lee Mitau, our Chairman, who will preside over this meeting. It is just after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, and I call this meeting to order. On behalf of our directors, officers and employees, I want to thank you for joining us for this virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



Following the official items of business, we will answer questions related to the proposals submitted on the website. If you have logged into the meeting with your control number, you may ask a question by typing it into the box at the bottom of the screen anytime during this meeting.



Now Tim Keenan, Vice President,