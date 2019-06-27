Q2 2019 HB Fuller Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Barbara J. Doyle - H.B. Fuller Company - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to H.B. Fuller's Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call. Our speakers today are Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.



Please let me cover a few items before I turn the call over to Jim. First, a reminder that our comments today will include references to non-GAAP financial measures.