Q3 2020 HB Fuller Co Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to H.B. Fuller's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for the fiscal quarter ended August 29, 2020. Our speakers are Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will take questions.



Please let me cover a few items before I turn the call over to Jim. First, a reminder that our comments today will include references to non-GAAP financial measures and references to organic revenue, which excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuation and the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.



On this call, unless otherwise specified, discussion of sales and revenue refer to organic revenues and