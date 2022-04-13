HB Fuller Co Analyst And Investor Day Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

James J. Owens - H.B. Fuller Company - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to H.B. Fuller's 2022 Investor Day, and thank you for joining us today. I'm excited to see how many of our investors have joined us virtually today. And I'm really happy to see all the people that are here in person. You're all familiar with the nature of forward-looking statements and the Reg G state requirements highlighted in this slide, and all of today's comments should be taken with a view of this as background. A copy can be found on our investment documents and also on our website.



Over the next few hours, we will explain why H.B. Fuller is a great investment opportunity right now. We have a consistent track record of which we're very proud. But the real story here is the growth and performance that our investors will see in the quarters and years ahead. We will demonstrate the reasons we continue winning in the adhesive market, a market that's critically important in our world as it's evolving today. And we'll provide an update on our financial objectives and our capital allocation