Q4 2022 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the H.B. Fuller Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Steven Brazones, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin.



Steven Brazones -



Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller's Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures.



These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure are included in our earnings