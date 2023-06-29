Q2 2023 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is David, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the H.B. Fuller Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



Steven Brazones, you may begin your conference.



Steven E. Brazones - H.B. Fuller Company - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller's Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the