Q4 2018 Cedar Fair LP Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Stacy L. Frole - Cedar Fair, L.P. - Corporate VP of IR - Cedar Fair Management Co.



Good morning, and welcome to our 2018 year-end conference call. I'm Stacy Frole, Cedar Fair's Vice President of Investor Relations. With me on the call this morning are Richard Zimmerman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Witherow, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I need to caution you that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal