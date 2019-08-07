Aug 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Cedar Fair 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Russell, Corporate Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Russell - Cedar Fair, L.P. - IR Manager
Thank you, April. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. I'm Michael Russell, Corporate Director of Investor Relations for Cedar Fair. Earlier this morning, we issued our 2019 second quarter earnings release. A copy of that release is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.cedarfair.com, under the News tab or by contacting our Investor Relations offices at (419) 627-2233.
On the call this morning are Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair President and CEO; and Brian Witherow, our Executive Vice President and CFO.
Before we begin, I need to remind you that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements may involve risks
Q2 2019 Cedar Fair LP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...