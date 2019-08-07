Q2 2019 Cedar Fair LP Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Russell - Cedar Fair, L.P. - IR Manager



Thank you, April. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. I'm Michael Russell, Corporate Director of Investor Relations for Cedar Fair. Earlier this morning, we issued our 2019 second quarter earnings release. A copy of that release is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.cedarfair.com, under the News tab or by contacting our Investor Relations offices at (419) 627-2233.



On the call this morning are Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair President and CEO; and Brian Witherow, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements may involve risks