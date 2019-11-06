Q3 2019 Cedar Fair LP Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Earlier this morning, we issued our 2019 third quarter earnings release. A copy of that release is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.cedarfair.com under the News tab.

On the call with me this morning are Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair President and CEO; and Brian Witherow, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



On the call with me this morning are Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair President and CEO; and Brian Witherow, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual