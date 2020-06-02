Jun 02, 2020 / 06:15PM GMT

Stephen White Grambling - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good afternoon. This is Stephen Grambling with Goldman Sachs. I lead our Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Research team, and I'm very excited to host our latest buy rating, Cedar Fair, which we think has protected the downside of its liquidity measures and cost control, but should still participate in any upside that we see in a ramp-up that we've been discussing throughout the Travel & Leisure Conference.



With us to help understand that positioning, both in the near term and the long term, we have Richard Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Witherow, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Russell SVP of IR on the line from Cedar Fair. Thanks, everyone, for joining us.



Richard A. Zimmerman - Cedar Fair, L.P. - President, CEO & Director of Cedar Fair Management Inc.



Thanks, Stephen.



Brian C. Witherow - Cedar Fair, L.P. - Executive VP & CFO of Cedar Fair Management Inc.



Thank you, Stephen.



Questions