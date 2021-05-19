Cedar Fair LP Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Richard A. Zimmerman - Cedar Fair, L.P. - President, CEO & Director of Cedar Fair Management Inc.



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair's President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. On behalf of your Board, I welcome you to this Annual Meeting of Limited Partners of Cedar Fair, L.P. Out of an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our meeting is being held again this year as a virtual unitholders' meeting. We are happy that you can join us today.



Our directors are with us virtually as well. They are Louis Carr, Gina France, Scott Olivet, Matt Ouimet, Carlos Ruisanchez and myself, Richard Zimmerman; and our director nominees, our Chairman, Dan Hanrahan, Lauri Shanahan and Debra Smithart-Oglesby. We are joined today by members of Cedar Fair's senior management team as well as Michael Russell, Corporate Director of Investor Relations, to whom you may direct any follow-up questions after this meeting.



To ensure an orderly meeting today, we will conduct the formal business portion of our meeting first, then