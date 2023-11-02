Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Michael Russell - Cedar Fair, L.P. - Corporate Director of IR



Thank you, Seth, and good morning to everyone. My name is Michael Russell, Corporate Director of Investor Relations for Cedar Fair. Welcome to today's call to discuss this morning's press release issued to the wire jointly by Cedar Fair and Six Flags announcing a proposed merger of equals between the 2 companies. Also, we will briefly touch on both companies' financial results for the third quarter of 2023 including -- included in our press releases issued this morning to the wire services, which can be found on our respective investor website, ir.cedarfair.com and investors.sixflags.com.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that comments made during this call will include