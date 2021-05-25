May 25, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. My name is Douglas Anmuth, Internet Analyst at JPMorgan. It's our pleasure to have with us today, Fiverr co-founder and CEO; Micha Kaufman; and CFO, Ofer Katz. So Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories across 9 verticals, in areas such as graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video animation and many more.



In the past 12 months, more than 3.8 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers working across more than 160 countries. So Micha is a serial entrepreneur, who has founded and led several tech ventures, and he's been Fiverr's CEO since the beginning, 11 years ago. Ofer has served as Fiverr's full-time CFO since 2017 and as consulting CFO of the company since 2011. He was also acting CFO at Wix. So welcome, Micha and Ofer, and thanks for joining us today.



Micha Kaufman - Fiverr