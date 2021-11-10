Q3 2021 Fiverr International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the Fiverr Q3 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Dennis, and I'll be moderate in your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I now have the pleasure of handing over to Jinjin Qian. Please go ahead.



Jinjin Qian - Fiverr International Ltd. - VP of Strategic Finance



Thank you for joining us on Fiverr's earnings conference call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Joining me today on the call are Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO; and Ofer Katz, President and CFO.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that during this call we may make forward-looking statements and that these statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of today and Fiverr assumes no obligation to update or revise them. A discussion of some of the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially can be found under the Risk Factors section in Fiverr's most recent Form 20-F and other filings with SEC.



During this call, we'll be referring to some non-GAAP financial