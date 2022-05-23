May 23, 2022 / 01:20PM GMT
Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
All right. Great. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet analyst. We're pleased to have with us Fiverr Co-Founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman; and CFO, Ofer Katz.
So Fiverr's mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects small businesses and the Fortune 500 with skilled freelancers, offering digital services in more than 550 categories.
In the past 12 months, more than 4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers working in more than 160 countries. Micha is a serial entrepreneur who was founded and led several tech ventures, and he's been Fiverr CEO since the beginning 12 years ago.
Ofer has served as a full-time CFO since 2017 and a consulting CFO to the company since 2011, and he was previously acting CFO at Wix. So welcome, Micha and Ofer.
Micha Kaufman - Fiverr International Ltd. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning.
May 23, 2022 / 01:20PM GMT
