Q3 2022 Fiverr International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Jinjin Qian - Fiverr International Ltd. - VP of Strategic Finance



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Fiverr's earnings conference call for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022. Joining me on the call today are Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO; and Ofer Katz, President and CFO.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements and that these statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today, and Fiverr assumes no obligation to update or revise them.