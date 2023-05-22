May 22, 2023 / 07:50PM GMT

Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet analyst. We're pleased to have with us Fiverr Co-Founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman; and CFO, Ofer Katz.



So Fiverr's mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects small businesses and the Fortune 500 with skilled freelancers, offering digital services and more than I think we're close to 700 categories now, such as programming, 3D design, digital marketing, content creation, video animation, architecture, lots of others. In the past 12 months, more than 4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers working in more than 160 countries.



So Micha is a serial entrepreneur. He's founded and led several tech ventures, and he's been Fiverr's CEO since the beginning, about 13 years ago. Ofer has served as Fiverr's full-time CFO since 2017, consulting CFO of the company since 2011, and he was previously acting CFO at Wix. So thank you both for joining us.



Micha