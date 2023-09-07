Sep 07, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



My name is Ron Josey. I cover the Internet sector here at J -- at Citi. Can you hear me okay? I feel like there's some issue with the microphone. Okay. So cover the internet sector here at Citi, and I'm always happy to have with us Micha Kaufman, Ofer here, Ofer Katz, the CEO, Co-Founder Fiverr, the CFO of Fiverr. We know each other for a long time. So it's always great to see you all again in person. It's amazing. We're saying that years later, but we have to. So it's great to see you. Welcome.



I'm sure all of you know Fiverr. I really think Fiverr is sort of coined the service as a product approach and coined is a wrong word, just sort of brought it to light in terms of how you can reduce friction and drive, call it, commerce and transactions here across 7 -- around 7 of the categories, maybe more now, 4.2 million active buyers, over $1 billion in annualized GMV. So we're at scale. We're global. There's a lot to talk about. So with that, Micha, Ofer, great to see you both. Welcome.



Micha Kaufman -