May 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Graphic Packaging announcement to acquire AR Packaging. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Melanie Skijus, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead with your conference.
Melanie Skijus - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - VP of IR
Good morning, and welcome to Graphic Packaging Conference Call. Speaking on the call will be Mike Doss, the company's President and CEO; and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO. Helping follow along with today's call, we will be referencing our presentation, which can be accessed through the webcast via self-directed slides and also on the Investors section of our website at www.graphicpkg.com.
I would like to remind everyone that statements of our expectations, plans, estimates and beliefs regarding future performance and events constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently
Graphic Packaging Holding Co to Acquire AR Packaging from CVC Funds - M&A Call Transcript
May 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...