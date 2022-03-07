Mar 07, 2022 / 04:35PM GMT

Joshua Kenneth Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



All right. Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us in today's presentation. My name is Josh Wilson. I cover packaging materials for Raymond James. And joining me today from Graphic Packaging is Steve Scherger, unless I get it wrong.



Stephen R. Scherger - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - Executive VP & CFO



That's right.



Joshua Kenneth Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



There we go. He's Chief Financial Officer. And Melanie Skijus, Investor Relations here in the front. For those of you who may be new to the story, Graphic Packaging is a vertically integrated manufacturer of paper-based packaging. Their primary end markets include food, consumer and beverage.



Today's presentation will be a fireside chat. I'll start with some of my prepared questions. But if you have a question along the way, we'd like to keep it interactive, so