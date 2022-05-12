May 12, 2022 / 05:50PM GMT

Adam L. Samuelson - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Adam Samuelson. I'm the agribusiness and packaging analyst here at Goldman Sachs. We're thrilled to continue our Industrials & Materials Conference today with Graphic Packaging. We're thrilled to have Mike Doss, who is Graphic's CEO here with us today.



I want to remind the audience before we get into Q&A that we are going to -- yes, we do really welcome and love the questions from the audience. There's a box in your webcast windows. Please do send those in. We love the audience participation. I'm going to get dive right into questions with Mike, but if there's questions from the audience, please do send them our way, and I will get to those as the session continues.



But Mike, thank you so much for taking the time today and joining us.



Michael P. Doss - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Adam. Great to be here, and I welcome everybody on the call. I really