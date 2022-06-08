Jun 08, 2022 / 04:45PM GMT

Good afternoon. Thanks for being here. My name is Kyle White, the lead analyst of Packaging & Environmental Services here at Deutsche Bank. We're very happy to have Steve Scherger here, Executive Vice President and CFO of Graphic Packaging. Really appreciate Graphic Packaging's participation here at our conference. Thank you for being here.



No, good to be here, Kyle. I appreciate you giving us the opportunity to do so, and congratulations on the good conference. Feedback's been good from our dialogue so far this morning.



Sounds good. If anyone from the audience would like to ask a question, feel free to just raise your hand anytime throughout the presentation. There is a mic that will get around to you, so just wait for the mic before you ask a question so that everyone can hear and for the webcast