Q4 2022 Graphic Packaging Holding Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Melanie Skijus - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Graphic Packaging Holding Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining us on our call today are Mike Doss, the company's President and CEO; and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that today's call press release and the presentations made by our executives include forward-looking statements