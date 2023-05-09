May 09, 2023 / 05:10PM GMT

Adam L. Samuelson - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



I think we'll kind of keep this on schedule. Thank you, everybody, for joining us today. My name is Adam Samuelson. I'm the agribusiness and packaging analyst here at Goldman. We're going to continue our Industrials and Materials Conference today with Graphic Packaging. We're very pleased to have the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Doss, here to join us.



We're going to do this in a fireside chat format. Happy to take questions from the audience. There will be microphones, and happy to open that up as we go on through the session. But Mike, thank you for joining us here today.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystI think we'll just jump right in, and you guys reported earnings last week. I think top of people's minds at this conference across the industrials and materials landscape is the demand environment and volumes, and what you're seeing from your customers, obviously, much more