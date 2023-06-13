Jun 13, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Gabrial Shane Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



So good morning, Gabe Hajde here, Wells Fargo paper and packaging analyst, joined by Alex [Moehring] my colleague, and welcoming Graphic Packaging, Steve Scherger, the CFO, accompanied by Melanie, VP of Investor Relations. Welcome to the 2 of you.



Some of you may or may not be familiar. We're conducting kind of a fireside chat. To the extent that anyone wants to ask a question, I think there's a microphone that can be passed around. But we'll just kind of start right off the bat.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystOne question that's pretty difficult to pin down, but I think a lot of -- circulating in a lot of investors' minds is like from your vantage point, where do we stand in terms of normalized consumption patterns? So obviously, we had a lot of bouncing back and forth in terms of prepandemic, postpandemic and what the new normal is. So maybe -- and then because you guys have a unique