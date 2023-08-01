Q2 2023 Graphic Packaging Holding Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Graphic Packaging Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to Melanie Skijus, Vice President of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Melanie Skijus - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Graphic Packaging Holding Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining us on our call today are Mike Doss, the company's President and CEO; and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO. To help you follow along with today's call, we will be referencing our second quarter earnings presentation, which can be accessed through the webcast and also on the Investors section of our website at www.graphicpkg.com.



Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that today's press release, the second quarter earnings presentation and the statements made by our executives include forward-looking