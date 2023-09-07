Sep 07, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Philip H. Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst & Equity Analyst
All right, guys, I'm Phil Ng, Jefferies, paper and packaging analyst. We're delighted to have the Graphic Packaging team here. Representing the company, we've got Mike Doss, CEO of the company; and Melanie, who heads up the IR efforts. I'm sure you've all spoken to.
Questions and Answers:Philip H. Ng - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst & Equity Analyst
Well, Mike, I guess, to kind of kick things off, there are some exciting M&A news potentially in the paper packaging space, particularly on boxboard with Smurfit coming potentially into the U.S. market. Any thoughts on what that could mean for the broader industry and yourself?
Michael P. Doss - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - President, CEO & Director
Well, you know when I jumped on the plane this morning. I was a little worried there would be no one in the room and I'm feeling a little bit like a down ballot candidate, pulling