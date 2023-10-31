Q3 2023 Graphic Packaging Holding Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Melanie Skijus - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Graphic Packaging Holding Company's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining us on our call today are Mike Doss, the company's President and CEO; and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that today's press release, the third quarter earnings presentation and the statements made by our executives include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities