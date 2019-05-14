May 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Kasnet, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Please go ahead.



Stephen Garfield Kasnet - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Steve Kasnet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers of Granite Point, it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting.



Today's virtual meeting is being conducted via live audio webcast. We have elected to conduct our annual meeting in this virtual format in order to better facilitate stockholder participation. We believe this approach increases our ability to engage with all stockholders, regardless of size, resources, or physical location and also provides cost savings for the company.



During today's meeting, our common stockholders as of the record date of this meeting