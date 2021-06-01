Jun 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to Granite Point Mortgage Trust's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Kasnet, Chair of the Board. Please go ahead.



Stephen Garfield Kasnet - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Stephen Kasnet, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors of Granite Point Mortgage Trust. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and the management team of Granite Point, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thank you for taking the time to join the meeting, especially during the challenging times that we continue to face.



During today's meeting, our common stockholders as of the record date for this meeting will be able to vote their shares and submit questions online at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GPMT2021. The polls for voting on each of the items of business are currently open and will remain open until I announce their closure later in the meeting. If you have previously voted by proxy and