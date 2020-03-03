Mar 03, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Kate, and I will be the conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn over the call to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point.



Chris Petta - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's fourth quarter 2019 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and CEO; Marcin Urbaszek, our CFO; Steve Alpart, our CIO; and Steve Plust, our COO.



After my introductory comments, Jack will review our business activities and a brief recap of market conditions. Steve Alpart will discuss our fourth quarter originations, our portfolio and pipeline; and Marcin will highlight key items from our financial results. The press release and financial tables associated with today's call as well as our Form 10-Q were filed yesterday with