Jun 02, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen Garfield Kasnet - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Steve Kasnet, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Granite Point Mortgage Trust. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and the management team of Granite Point, it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



We appreciate your taking the time to join the meeting, especially during the incredibly challenging times facing our nation and the world.



During today's meeting, our common stockholders as of the record date for this meeting will be able to vote their shares and submit questions online at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GPMT2020.



The polls for voting on each of the items of business are currently open and will remain open until I announce their closure later in the meeting. If you have previously voted by proxy and do not wish to change your vote, your vote will be cast as you previously indicated and no further action is needed. If you are a record holder and wish to change your vote or