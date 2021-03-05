Mar 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Chris Petta - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results. After my introductory comments, Jack will review our current business activities and provide a brief recap of market conditions. Steve Alpart will discuss our portfolio, and Marcin will highlight key items from our financial results.



The press release and financial tables associated with today's call were filed yesterday with the SEC and our Form 10-K was filed this morning. If you do not have a copy, you may find them on our website or on