Feb 25, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Matt, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point.



Chris Petta - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Marcin Urbaszek, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations; Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Steve Plust, our Chief Operating Officer. After my introductory comments, Jack will review our current business activities and provide a brief recap of market conditions. Steve Alpart