Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Chris Petta - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Marcin Urbaszek, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations; Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Steve Plust, our Chief Operating Officer.



After my introductory comments, Jack will review our current business activity and provide a brief recap of market conditions. Steve Alpart will