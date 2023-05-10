May 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's first quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Marcin Urbaszek, our Chief Financial Officer; Stephen Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations; Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Steve Plust, our Chief Operating Officer.



After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a brief recap of market conditions and review our current business activities. Steve Alpart will