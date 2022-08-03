Q2 2022 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Gulfport Energy Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jessica Antle. Ma'am, the floor is yours.
Jessica R. Antle - Gulfport Energy Corporation - Director of IR
Thank you, Melinda, and good morning. Welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I am Jessica Antle, Director of Investor Relations. Speaker on today's call include Tim Cutt, Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Buese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial conditions, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information concerning these factors
