Q3 2022 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jessica Antle - Gulfport Energy Corporation - Director, IR



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I am Jessica Antle, Director of Investor Relations.



Tim Cutt, Gulfport's Chief Executive Officer, will not be on today's call due to a family emergency. Bill Buese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide today's scripted remarks and will be joined by Michael Sluiter, Senior Vice President of Reservoir Engineering; and RJ Moses, Senior Vice President of Operations and Drilling for the Q&A portion of the call.



I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements