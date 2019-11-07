Q3 2019 GeoPark Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the GeoPark Limited Conference Call following the results announcement for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and the 2020 work program and investment guidelines. (Operator Instructions) If you do not have a copy of the press release, please call the Sard Verbinnen & Company in New York at +1 (212) 687-8080, and we will send one out to you. Alternatively, you may obtain a copy of the release at the Investor Support section on the company's corporate website at www.geo-park.com. A replay of today's call may be accessed through this webcast in the Investor Support section of the GeoPark corporate website.



Before we continue, please note that certain statements contained in the results' press release and on this conference call are forward-looking statements rather than historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. With respect to such forward-looking statements, the company seeks protections afforded by the