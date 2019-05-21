Gap Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to The Gap, Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Please welcome Bob Fisher, Chairman of The Gap, Inc. Board of Directors.



Robert J. Fisher - The Gap, Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman



Hello, and welcome to our Annual Meeting of Shareholders. First, I'm pleased to introduce our Board of Directors: Amy Bohutinsky; Bill Fisher; John Fisher; Tracy Gardner; Bella Goren; Bob Martin, Chair of our Compensation and Management Development Committee; Jorge Montoya; Chris OâNeill; Art Peck, our President and CEO; Lexi Reese; and Mayo Shattuck, Chair of our Audit and Finance Committee.



Before I hand the meeting over to Julie Gruber, our Executive Vice President, Global General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, I'd like to take a few moments to discuss our February announcement to separate into 2 independently publicly-traded companies, the new company and Old Navy. The new company will consist of Gap brand, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix, Hill City and our newest addition, Janie and Jack. We