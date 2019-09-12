Gap Inc Meet the Management Investor Event Transcript

Sep 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Sonia Syngal - The Gap, Inc. - President of Old Navy & CEO of Old Navy



business throws off a ton of cash and has great profitability at 18% adjusted EBITDA margins. As we think about the path we've been on, I joined the business in 2016 and I -- we drove from that point focused on the core, excellence at the core. What did that mean? That meant focus on our core categories that we had top share position in and growing those and focus on our North America business. Over that time period, we've added nearly $1 billion in sales.



And I want to use this moment to address our current business trend. Our first half has been disappointing, and we've shared with you some of the weakness we've seen in our women's assortment. We had allowed ourselves to get a little bit too narrow in the assortment offer as our customer wants more choice.



As we look to the back half, as we diagnosed the business, we've been able in Q3 to shift our units to better support the winning categories that we've had all year, categories where we've been growing, that's denim, that's