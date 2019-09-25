Sep 25, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT
Irwin Bernard Boruchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Specialty Retail Analyst
Okay. So thanks, everyone, for joining us on Wells Fargo Consumer Conference in Laguna Beach. Really want to thank Gap for being -- GPS, Gap. I don't know what to call you guys.
Teri L. List-Stoll - The Gap, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
You can call us both.
Irwin Bernard Boruchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Specialty Retail Analyst
Teri List-Stoll, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, thanks so much for being with us.
Questions and Answers:Irwin Bernard Boruchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Specialty Retail Analyst
A lot of questions obviously on everyone's mind, a lot of them kind of around the same topic. I guess to kind of kick everything off for this fireside chat, let's just -- the rationale behind the separation of Old Navy and Gap. I