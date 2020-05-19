Gap Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for The Gap, Inc. Our host for today's call is Bobby Martin, Chairman of the Board.



I'll now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Martin. You may begin, sir.



Bobby L. Martin - The Gap, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Greetings, and thank you for joining our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As Chairman of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome you, our shareholders, today.



Also joining us are members of our Board of Directors and I'd like to introduce them to you now: Amy Bohutinsky; Bill Fisher; Mr. Bob Fisher, who is also Chair of the Governance and Sustainability Company -- or Committee for the company; John Fisher; Tracy Gardner, our Chair of the Compensation and Management Development Committee; Isabella Goren; Amy Miles, who joined our Board this year; Jorge Montoya; Mr. Chris O'Neill; Mayo Shattuck, who also is the Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee; Elizabeth Smith, who also joined our Board this year; and our President and CEO, Sonia Syngal.



Before I hand the