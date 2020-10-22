Gap Inc Virtual Investor Meeting Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Steve Austenfeld - The Gap, Inc. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Gap, Inc.'s 2020 Virtual Investor Meeting. I'm Steve Austenfeld, Head of Investor Relations for Gap Inc.



We're joining you today from our San Francisco headquarters. Normally, we would welcome you here. But today, recognizing our focus on social distancing, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we're hosting today's meeting virtually and in compliance with all health and safety measures required by the county of San Francisco and the CDC.



Today's event is being webcast live and a replay of the webcast as well as our presentation materials will be available on the Investors section of gapinc.com. Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that today's presentation and the accompanying materials include forward-looking statements. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, please refer to today's materials as well as our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on June 9, 2020, and our subsequent filings with the SEC,