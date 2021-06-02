Jun 02, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Beth Reed Pricoli - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP & Analyst



We have with us today from Gap, Inc. CEO, Sonia Syngal; and CFO, Katrina O'Connell. Thank you both so much for being here. Before we jump into the Q&A portion of the meeting, I'm going to turn it over to Sonia for some opening comments.



Sonia Syngal - The Gap, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Beth. Hi, everybody. We're happy to be here. And Katrina and I are looking forward to talking about what we're working on here at Gap. And I think that for us, driving against our Power Plan 2023, which we laid out last October, is taking hold. And it's grounded in the power of our brands, these 4 incredible values-driven, iconic American brands, $1 billion plus revenue; the power of our platform, which is all about the operational and technology prowess that the scale of our business allows us and is a factor in our acceleration; and then the power of our portfolio, with these 4 brands addressing 80% of apparel end-use as well as our customer file that's 188-million