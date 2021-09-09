Sep 09, 2021 / 05:40PM GMT

Brooke Siler Roach - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for this next session of the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference. My name is Brooke Roach, and I cover the apparel, accessories and brand sector here at Goldman Sachs. Our next fireside chat will be with Gap Inc. Gap operates a portfolio of brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta.



And joining us today to discuss the company's strategic initiatives and Power Plan 2023 strategy are Sonia Syngal, CEO; and Katrina O'Connell, CFO. Sonia, Katrina, thank you so much for being here.



Sonia Syngal - The Gap, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Brooke.



Katrina O'Connell - The Gap, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Brooke. Good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSonia, I'd love to kick it off with a