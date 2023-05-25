Q1 2023 Gap Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Gap Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce your host, Cammeron McLaughlin, Head of Investor Relations.



Cammeron Finnegan McLaughlin - The Gap, Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gap Inc.'s First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the information made available on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to be materially different. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements as well as the description and reconciliation of any financial measures not consistent with generally accepted accounting principles, please refer to the cautionary statements contained in our latest earnings release, the risk factors described in the company's