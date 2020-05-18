May 18, 2020 / 03:45PM GMT

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning. My name is Mike Rehaut. I'm the senior analyst for Homebuilding and Building Products Group within the Equity Research Department at JPMorgan. We're thrilled to continue with our 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference in our new virtual format. We're pleased to have with us Green Brick Partners. On with me today is Jim Brickman, CEO; and Rick Costello, CFO.



As with our prior sessions, we'll have this for about 35 minutes, so ending around 12:20 Eastern Time. I'm going to turn it over to Jim and Rick, who'll walk through some slides. I'll ask some questions. And then we also have the ability to relay any online questions from our virtual audience as well.



So thanks, again, Jim and Rick and the whole Green Brick team for participating. We always appreciate it. And with that, I'll turn it over to you for some of the walk-through of the slides. Great.



Richard A. Costello - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



