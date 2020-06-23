Green Brick Partners Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

James R. Brickman - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Green Brick Partners, Inc. I am James R. Brickman, Chief Executive Officer; and a Director of Green Brick Partners, Inc. For health and safety reasons relating to the impact of COVID-19, our Board of Directors determined that it was appropriate to hold a virtual meeting rather than an in-person meeting at our headquarters as initially planned, though we intend to return to an in-person annual meeting in the future years after public health conditions have improved. However, we are grateful that technology allows us the opportunity to be here together today in this format.



Please note that if we experience technical issues such as the loss of audio or webcast connection, we ask that stockholders stand by and allow us time to resolve these issues and resume the meeting or otherwise provide an update relating to the meeting. If a technical disruption occurs that prevents us from continuing the meeting, and the formal portion of the